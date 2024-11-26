Presidential Candidate of the All People’s Congress (APC), Dr Hassan Ayariga, has criticised President Akufo-Addo’s administration as “corrupt” and “indisciplined.” According to him, government officials over the past 8 years under the ruling New Patriotic Party have exhibited poor leadership, leading to widespread dissatisfaction among citizens.
Speaking in an exclusive interview on Pulse Ghana’s ‘Counted by the Youth’ programme, Dr Ayariga stated:
What is the mindset of Ghanaians about the Akufo-Addo government? The government is poor and corrupt. That's the mindset. The government is indisciplined, and the lifestyle of the politicians is bad.
He emphasised the need for a change in mindset to drive economic transformation:
If Jesus should come back, he would find it difficult to manage the churches. Even in church, we have a different mindset now. In the past, we kept saying Nkrumah did so well for Ghana. I bet you, if Nkrumah were to come today to contest in the 2024 election, he would not win, because of the mindsets of Ghanaians.
Dr Ayariga further criticised the current state of the economy:
Our country has no plan, policy, or future. We have a banana economy that is built on no structures. The economy is on autopilot without a plane.
He also questioned the education system:
The Ghanaian youth are in distress. Take the education system, for instance. Formal education is just about learning and passing exams with no room for creativity or job creation. Instead of being trained to create jobs, we graduate and start looking for jobs. Every sector of our education is bogus.
The APC’s flagbearer stressed the need for Ghanaians to vote for a presidential candidate who prioritises their welfare.
To achieve these goals, Dr Ayariga pledged to prioritise Ghanaian businesses over foreign ones. He stated that, under his potential administration, no foreign company would be allowed to mine mineral resources in the country.