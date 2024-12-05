The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced its commitment to providing regular media updates during the presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for Saturday, 7th December 2024.

In a statement dated 4th December 2024 and signed by Deputy Chairman of Operations, Samuel Tettey, the EC outlined plans to ensure the public remains informed throughout the electoral process. The briefings, accessible to accredited media personnel at the National Collation Centre, will commence at 9:00 a.m. with other designated times as follows:

There will be further briefings at 12:00 noon, 3:00 pm, and 6:00 pm. From 9:00 pm on Election Day, the Commission will provide Media Briefings as and when results are received from the region. Each briefing session will last no more than 30 minutes.

These sessions will address developing stories and clarify reports regarding the election process.

The elections management body also cautioned against fake news which could cause unnecessary panic on voting day, reaffirming its commitment to transparency.

The Commission therefore urges the Media and the General Public to verify any reports on the elections with the Commission to avoid sharing unverified stories on their platforms.

The Commission is committed to delivering fair, transparent, credible and peaceful elections and looks forward to working with the media to bring the elections and its processes to the doorstep of citizens.

The EC further encouraged citizens to seek clarifications through its toll-free number, 0800 324 324.

The 2024 elections promise to be highly competitive, with 12 candidates vying to be Ghana’s next president.