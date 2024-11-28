The People’s National Convention (PNC) has officially declared its support for the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, ahead of the upcoming general elections. This decision was announced after a crucial meeting by the National Executive Committee (NEC) on Wednesday, 27th November 2024.
This comes after the PNC’s presidential candidate, Bernard Monarh, was disqualified by the Electoral Commission (EC) over errors in his nomination forms, including forged signatures. The party's subsequent injunction application challenging the disqualification was dismissed by an Accra High Court, presided over by Justice Richard Apietu, on Monday, 21st November.
At a press conference held on 27th November, PNC National Chairman Sampson Asaki Awingobit revealed that the decision to back Mahama was based on a thorough evaluation of all candidates.
He stated:
We met NEC and deliberated between the NPP and the NDC. At the end of the day, NEC decided that PNC cannot go to the current government and their presidential candidate. However, the PNC agreed that we have to throw our weight behind the opposition NDC party and its presidential candidate, His Excellency, the former President John Dramani Mahama, for the coming 7th December 2024 General Election.
Awingobit also urged members to support the PNC’s parliamentary candidates while expressing hope for NDC support in constituencies where PNC candidates are contesting.
He said:
We also hope that wherever the PNC parliamentary candidate will be, the NDC should also vote for them. And when we win in Parliament, we will definitely work with the NDC to become the majority caucus.
He concluded by calling on all PNC members to cast their ballots for the NDC’s John Dramani Mahama in the December polls.