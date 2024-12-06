The political climate in Ghana is electric as the nation prepares for its presidential and parliamentary elections. With less than 24 hours to go, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have concluded their campaigns in the Greater Accra Region.

The leading candidates, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of the NPP and former President John Dramani Mahama of the NDC, are both confident of securing the mandatory 50%+1 of valid votes to claim victory. However, predictions remain divided.

Professor Smart Sarpong of Kumasi Technical University and Research firm, Outcomes International have forecasted a win for Dr Bawumia, while organisations such as the Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU), Fitch Solutions, and Global Info Analytics have tipped Mahama to emerge victorious. Similarly, prophets and soothsayers have offered conflicting predictions about Ghana’s next leader.

Amidst this, followers of Pulse Ghana have shared their preferences in polls conducted on various social media platforms. Below are the results:

Out of 3,197 votes, John Mahama led with 71.6% (2,289 votes), followed by Dr Bawumia with 16.5% (527 votes). Independent candidate Nana Kwame Bediako garnered 9.4% (301 votes), and Alan Kyerematen received 2.5% (80 votes).

On WhatsApp, Mahama led with 52% (7,200 votes), while Dr Bawumia followed with 28% (3,900 votes). Nana Kwame Bediako received 16% (2,200 votes), and Alan Kyerematen secured 4% (517 votes).

From 5,525 Facebook votes, Mahama secured 67% (3,759 votes), Dr Bawumia 20% (1,093 votes), Nana Kwame Bediako 10% (506 votes), and Alan Kyerematen 3% (121 votes).

After 3,590 votes on Instagram, Mahama received 59% (2,118 votes), Bawumia 27% (969 votes), and Nana Kwame Bediako 13% (467 votes).

The stakes are high as Ghana prepares for what analysts describe as a history-defining election on Saturday, 7th December 2024. Voting is scheduled to begin at 7:00 am and close at 5:00 pm.