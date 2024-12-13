I was poisoned for leading #KenMustGo – Andy Appiah-Kubi

The Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North, Andy Appiah-Kubi, has revealed that he was poisoned for leading the advocacy for the removal of Ken Ofori-Atta from his position as Finance Minister.

According to him, he faced significant persecution from individuals within his own party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to the extent that his life was in danger.

In an interview with Joy News, he disclosed:

My own government has pursued me in diverse ways after our advocacy. And let me put it on record today that even my life at some point in time was in danger. I suffered an ailment during that period, got treated though, was fortunate, and I thank God that I’m still alive. I got treated over time and healed by the miracle of God. I’m very careful now.

The lawmaker elaborated:

It is the air that is blowing. The air doesn’t know who is behind it, so I don’t know who is responsible. But I have suffered a lot because of the advocacy. It’s not something that just passed. Somebody was hurt, and those who felt aggrieved sought to punish. The kind of punishment I endured... well, someone is speaking in the media and mentioning names that are accurate.

Appiah-Kubi further revealed that he was hospitalised for seven days, during which doctors confirmed that he had been poisoned.

He recounted:

God worked miraculously; I truly don’t know how I made it out. The last person I spoke to before I slept was my PA. When the attack started, I struggled to reach my phone and call him. Since it was the last number I had dialled, it connected immediately. He arrived with the NADMO director in my constituency, and they rushed me to the hospital.

He added:

From that point, I didn’t see or remember anything until I heard someone call out, ‘Honourable.’ I responded, ‘Oh, it’s daylight now,’ only for him to say, ‘This is the third day.’ I was shocked. Everything that happened during that time, including the attempt, was later narrated to me.

On Tuesday, 25 October 2022, over 90 NPP Members of Parliament, led by Appiah-Kubi, held a news conference demanding the dismissal of Ken Ofori-Atta, citing his poor performance as Finance Minister. This action followed the President’s failure to address their earlier request for a meeting.

Two days after the press conference, the MPs held a closed-door meeting with President Akufo-Addo and agreed that the Minister would be relieved of his duties after the completion of the IMF negotiations.

However, it wasn’t until 14 months later, on 14 February 2024, that Ken Ofori-Atta was reshuffled from his position as Minister of Finance to Senior Presidential Advisor on Finance and Special Envoy on International Investment and the Capital Markets.

Meanwhile, Andy Appiah-Kubi, who contested the 2024 parliamentary election on the ticket of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), was unseated by an independent candidate, Ohene Kwame Frimpong, a businessman and owner of Salt FM.