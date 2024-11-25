John Mahama failed as President; He doesn’t deserve a second chance – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians to reject the presidential bid of John Dramani Mahama, the Leader of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming elections. According to him, the erstwhile Mahama administration from 2012 to 2016 was a failure that does not warrant a second chance.

Addressing professional groups in Kumasi on Sunday, 24th November, Akufo-Addo highlighted Mahama’s lack of a second term as evidence of his “failed leadership”.

He remarked:

Jerry John Rawlings, John Agyekum Kufuor and I have all served second terms except John Mahama. The reason he was rejected is because his performance was underwhelming. What is he coming to do?

The President also question the feasibility of the NDC’s proposed 24-hour economy policy, stating:

You couldn’t keep the lights on for 12 hours when you were president, how can you deliver a 24-hour economy? Please don’t let anybody be confused by him.

Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to vote for the ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on December 7, 2024.

He cited his experience and integrity:

Let us vote for a candidate who is prepared from 8 years in opposition as my running mate and his 8-year term as Vice President and a man of unimpeachable integrity.