Kumasi: Angry NDC supporters invade party’s press conference, chase out journalists

Some angry supporters of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) disrupted a news conference organised by the party in Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital on Thursday December 6, 2024, barely 24 hours to the polls.

The press conference, led by the party’s National Organiser, Joseph Yamin, was intended to blow alarm about the alleged deployment of approximately 200 "fake" military personnel by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP). According to Yamin, these personnel were deployed to intimidate voters during the upcoming elections.

However, the address was abruptly cut short when the supporters stormed the venue and ordered journalists to leave.

A video circulating on social media shows one of the intruders explaining that the press conference was unnecessary and urging the party to take decisive action against the alleged plot by the NPP. He argued that the NDC lost the 2020 elections because it relied on press conferences rather than taking "action" against the NPP’s plans. He emphasised that their grievances were not against the party but its approach to addressing such issues.

Before the disruption, Joseph Yamin alleged that these so-called “military personnel” were being stationed across various constituencies in the Ashanti region, raising concerns over their mode of operation.

He questioned the deployment, particularly the use of private, unmarked vehicles:

Even though they are in military uniform, they are moving into the constituencies in private vehicles. The military has their own vehicles. And every military man that is deployed is supposed to be deployed in military vehicles. Why are these 200 people brought into Ashanti region deployed into constituencies in private vehicles? And the serious one among them is that these vehicles do not even have number plates.

Yamin further alleged that these individuals were being led by known executives of the NPP.

He assured that the NDC was well-prepared to counter any such plots aimed at rigging the elections in the Ashanti region and vowed to confront those attempting to cause chaos.