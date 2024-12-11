Majority Leader and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has raised alarm over alleged attacks on Members of Parliament of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in disputed constituencies, after the 2024 presidential and parliamentary election.
He claimed these attacks are being masterminded by some candidates of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in an attempt to manipulate the outcome of the elections in these areas.
Afenyo-Markin made specific reference to Nsawam Adoagyiri, Ablekuma North, Okaikwei Central, Tema Central, and Techiman South constituencies, among others.
At a news conference on Wednesday, 11th December, Afenyo-Markin expressed strong concerns about the attacks, revealing that some MPs have been forced to flee their homes.
In Ablekuma North, for instance, the parliamentary candidate there is under siege. Yesterday, she had a sleepless night. All manner of persons were at her residence in search of pink sheets. The question is, why is the NDC so interested in destroying evidence? Why are they interested in capturing pink sheets to destroy them and set them ablaze? This woman, Madame Ekua Afriyie, had to run for her life. It took the timely intervention of the police to protect her and drive these NDC hooligans away,
The Effutu MP lamented the situation and called on the NDC's Leader and President-elect, John Mahama, to call his party supporters to order.
Patrick Boamah is unable to sleep in his house because they are threatening him, thinking that he has the pink sheets at his residence. His constituency chairman is being hunted, and his constituency secretary cannot sleep at home—all because they believe these individuals have pink sheets. Why should a Member of Parliament fear for his life? All because he is participating in democracy.
He further appealed to John Mahama to take action, saying:
I would want to call on His Excellency John Dramani Mahama to stop his people, to speak to his party people. This is not democracy. This is not the democracy we've all worked hard for.
Alexander Afenyo-Markin also called for urgent intervention from stakeholders in the country, including civil society organisations and the National Peace Council, to bring an end to the attacks.
Meanwhile, the President-elect John Mahama has condemned the attacks and vandalism of state properties, and called on the police and President Akufo-Addo to take decisive action.