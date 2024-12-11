In Ablekuma North, for instance, the parliamentary candidate there is under siege. Yesterday, she had a sleepless night. All manner of persons were at her residence in search of pink sheets. The question is, why is the NDC so interested in destroying evidence? Why are they interested in capturing pink sheets to destroy them and set them ablaze? This woman, Madame Ekua Afriyie, had to run for her life. It took the timely intervention of the police to protect her and drive these NDC hooligans away,