Political elites, including myself, have grown in arrogance and selfishness - Mahama

President-elect John Mahama has expressed concern over the misuse of power by Ghana's political elite, including himself, emphasising that arrogance and selfishness have taken root within the leadership class. He highlighted that politicians often forget their authority stems from the people who elect them and, ultimately, from God.

Speaking at a thanksgiving service held on Sunday, 15 December 2024, at the Assemblies of God Ringway Gospel Centre in Accra, Mr Mahama stated:

We’ve practised democracy since 1992. With time, the political elites, including myself, whom God has given the opportunity to lead this country, we have grown in arrogance and selfishness, and we have believed that the power that we wielded over the people belonged to us ourselves and did not recognise that it was God who gave it to us temporarily.

Reflecting on the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) significant loss in the 2024 general elections, Mr Mahama described the outcome as a critical lesson for all politicians. He emphasised that leaders must always be mindful of their duty to the electorate, who have the power to remove them from office if they are dissatisfied with governance. He rearked:

So, God has made us know that power belongs to the people, but when they have reached their limit, they will show you that power belongs to them and that it is God who has given that power.

He further warned his incoming government not to repeat the mistakes of their predecessors:

And so just as our colleagues in the NPP might be feeling very pained by their loss, it should serve us as a lesson to those of us coming to government that the same stick that Takyi has been beaten with, the Ghanaian people are reserving it for Baah.

The President-elect also addressed his party supporters and potential appointees, making it clear that only those willing to serve Ghanaians with humility and diligence will be considered for positions in his government.

Mr Mahama cautioned:

So I have been receiving knocks on my door, text messages from people who are considering themselves for various positions, and I just want to warn them that it is not going to be a walk in the park. If you are not willing to serve the people diligently with modesty and humility, then don’t come, just stay where you are.

Mr Mahama’s remarks underscore his commitment to reshaping leadership in Ghana by prioritising service over personal gain. As he prepares to assume office, the President-elect’s message serves as a reminder to his team and the broader political class that the ultimate authority lies with the people.