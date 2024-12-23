Top 5 resignations or dismissals in politics 2024

Ghana's political arena in 2024 experienced a whirlwind of events, with heated electoral battles, campaign promises, and intense exchanges dominating the year. Amid the scramble for votes, a notable shift in the allegiance of key political figures occurred. While some resigned from their positions, others faced dismissal, often under controversial circumstances. These decisions not only sparked widespread debate but also underscored the evolving dynamics within the nation’s governance and political culture. Here’s a recap of the most impactful resignations and dismissals that shaped the year.

In a decision that underscored internal tensions within the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Suame MP Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu announced his resignation as Leader of the Majority Caucus earlier this year. His resignation followed intense exchanges between the party’s top hierarchy and some MPs who opposed a proposed reshuffle. After a closed-door meeting with President Nana Akufo-Addo on 21 February, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu officially stepped down on 23 February. However, he retained his position as Minister of Parliamentary Affairs. He was subsequently replaced by Effutu MP Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

On 25 September, Samuel Dubik Mahama, Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), officially tendered his resignation. In his letter addressed to the Board Chair of the company, Mahama cited personal reasons for his decision, describing it as both difficult and necessary. His resignation came amid widespread concerns over Ghana’s power sector, sparking debates across various media platforms.

The former finance minister was among the key figures reshuffled during President Akufo-Addo’s Valentine’s Day cabinet changes. A statement dated 14 February and signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, announced his removal. This decision followed over 14 months of pressure from some NPP MPs led by Asante Akim North MP Andy Appiah-Kubi. However, Ken Ofori-Atta was reassigned as the Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Envoy for International Finance and Private Sector Investments.

In a dramatic turn of events on 17 April, Janet Nabla, the General Secretary of the People’s National Convention (PNC), resigned from the party and subsequently founded the People’s National Party (PNP). Her resignation came after a High Court ruling on 8 April upheld her suspension from the PNC over allegations of gross misconduct, insubordination, and incompetence while reinstating David Apasera as the party’s leader. Nabla’s departure was accompanied by resignations from several other PNC executives.