The National Peace Council (NPC) is set to meet with the leadership of various political parties today, Thursday, 28th November, for the signing of the presidential peace pact, just nine days ahead of the 7th December general elections.
According to the NPC, this event is crucial to demonstrating the commitment of all presidential candidates to maintaining peace before, during, and after the elections.
In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, Chairman of the National Peace Council, Reverend Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, expressed confidence that all parties would sign the pact despite concerns raised by the main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
He stated:
So far, we believe that all the parties will be there. We have commitments from all of them. We have sent them a copy of the pact for them to study and to provide feedback if they have any comments, and so far, we have not had any adverse reactions from any of the parties.
Right now, we are making preparations for the various logistics and arrangements needed for the signing of the pact.
However, uncertainty surrounds the participation of the NDC’s presidential candidate, John Mahama. The party has criticised the pact as being merely symbolic, lacking actionable measures
During a meeting with the Peace Council’s Committee for the Code of Conduct on Vigilantism and Election-Related Violence on Tuesday, 20th August 2024, NDC Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia outlined six conditions for reconsidering their decision. These include:
Prosecution of individuals responsible for the eight killings during the 2020 elections.
Implementation of the commission of inquiry's recommendations on the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence
A requirement for President Akufo-Addo, the Inspector-General of Police, the Chief Justice, the National Security Coordinator, and the Attorney General to sign the pact.
Meanwhile, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has confirmed its readiness to sign the peace pact. Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the Director of Communications for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, stated that the party’s presidential candidate is committed to ensuring peace during the December elections.