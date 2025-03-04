15-time champions Real Madrid edge Athletico in thrilling UCL derby

Real Madrid secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over regional rivals Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu on Tuesday night in a highly anticipated UEFA Champions League play-off first leg.

Goals from Rodrygo and Brahim Díaz in the second half proved decisive as Los Blancos took a crucial step toward advancing in Europe’s premier club competition.

The match began with Real Madrid asserting their dominance early on. In the 4th minute, Federico Valverde orchestrated a sublime through ball to Rodrygo, who showcased composure beyond his years as he calmly slotted the ball past Atletico’s stalwart goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

The early goal set the tone for a fiercely contested derby, with Real Madrid looking to capitalise on their strong start.

The hosts continued to press and nearly doubled their lead shortly after. Brahim Díaz, displaying exceptional awareness, flicked the ball into the path of Vinícius Jr., whose inventive effort was denied by a last-ditch block from Atletico defender José Giménez.

Despite Real Madrid’s early dominance, Atletico gradually found their footing and began to threaten Thibaut Courtois’ goal.

Their persistence paid off in the 32nd minute when Álvarez produced a moment of sheer brilliance to level the score. From a tight angle on the edge of the box, the Argentine unleashed a stunning curling strike that nestled into the far top corner, leaving Courtois rooted to the spot.

The goal, a strong contender for goal of the season, reinvigorated Atletico and ensured the teams entered halftime tied at 1-1.

Second half drama

The second half saw Real Madrid reassert their authority in front of a raucous Bernabéu crowd.

Brahim Díaz, who had been a constant threat throughout the match, restored Madrid’s lead with a well-taken goal, showcasing his technical prowess and ability to deliver in high-pressure situations.

Despite several close chances, Real Madrid were unable to extend their lead further, but their defensive resilience ensured they held on for a vital 2-1 victory.

The result leaves Real Madrid with a narrow advantage heading into the second leg, but the tie remains finely poised.