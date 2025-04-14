2026 World Cup: 7 nations qualify, 41 spots remain - full list of qualified teams

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will mark a historic milestone as the tournament expands to include 48 teams for the first time.

So far, seven nations have secured their places in the competition, with 41 slots still up for grabs.

Japan became the first team outside the host nations to qualify, sealing their spot with a 2-0 victory over Bahrain on March 20, 2025.

New Zealand followed suit after defeating New Caledonia 3-0 to claim the OFC Nations Cup title.

Iran secured their berth with a 2-2 draw against Uzbekistan on March 25, extending their lead to seven points over third-placed UAE with two matches remaining.

Meanwhile, Argentina’s qualification was mathematically confirmed following Bolivia’s draw with Uruguay, ensuring the reigning champions remain atop the CONMEBOL standings.

Scheduled to take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, the expanded 48-team format will feature 12 groups of four.

The top two teams from each group, along with the eight best third-placed sides, will advance to the knockout round of 32.

Tournament format and future expansion proposals

In a separate development, CONMEBOL President Alejandro Domínguez has formally proposed expanding the 2030 World Cup to 64 teams.

The suggestion was initially introduced by a Uruguayan delegate during a recent FIFA Council meeting chaired by President Gianni Infantino, catching European officials by surprise.