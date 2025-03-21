5 major things to expect at Black Stars versus Chad World Cup qualifier 

Whether you will be at the Accra Sports Stadium to watch Ghana take on Chad or watch the class from home, there are a few things to expect in this battle.

The stakes are at an all-time high, with the Black Stars needing a win to climb to the summit of their qualifying group. Ghana currently sit in second position with nine points, just one point behind Madagascar, who have played one more game after beating Central African Republic 4-1.

Coach Otto Addo’s men have a chance at redemption after failing to qualify for the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco. To achieve that, they must first beat Chad at home before taking on Madagascar three days later in Morocco.

As tension builds to kick off at 7 PM tonight, what are some things to expect?

Here, Pulse Ghana presents five key things to expect tonight at the Accra Sports Stadium.

New Captain

There’s a new skipper in the team and he’s already embraced his new role by engaging the media on behalf of the squad. Jordan Ayew will captain the team tonight after Mohammed Kudus was made captain for the final qualifying AFCON matches.

Thomas Partey has stepped down role any leadership position, and Pulse Ghana understands that Alexander Djiku will be Ayew’s assistant.

Fewer goals

Ghana scored only three goals in six AFCON qualifiers, averaging a goal every two games. Surprisingly, the team’s attackers have all been potent for their clubs, however, they’ve not been able to replicate similar form in national team colours.

The likes of Antoine Semenyo, Inaki Williams, and Ermest Nuamah were in superb form leading to this clash, but it’s been the same old story of not being clinical for the Black Stars.

Based on these data, the game is likely to be a low-scoring encounter, albeit on paper Chad should not be a tough nut to crack.

Key starters

Bar the already 12 injured players, and Elisha Owusu who dropped out of Addo’s 23-man squad later through injury, it’s expected that the usual suspects will be in action tonight.

Established players such as skipper Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, and others are all expected to start tonight. The goalkeeping department might be in contention, but Lawrence Ati-Zigi seems the likely option.

Pressure from fans after minute 60

Some Ghanaians view this clash as a walk in the park, and if the Black Stars are unable to hit the ground running by netting early, fans might turn on them by the hour mark. A first-half goal will ease the pressure on the boys. Anything other than that, the stadium’s atmosphere will turn hostile.

President Mahama’s presence

The first gentleman of the land, His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama will be in attendance tonight. Mahama visited the team’s training session on Wednesday and promised to be at the Accra Sports Stadium live.

During his meeting with the team, he shared that he’s been cautioned to eat before coming.

I'll take time off and watch the game myself. Even though my heart is not very good at watching soccer, I will brave it. They say I should eat before I go and sit down. And my hope is that you would justify my sitting and watching you guys. The whole of Ghana is going to be behind you, and I'm sure that you can make it.