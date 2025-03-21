Black Stars game against Chad won't be easy - Otto Addo

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has emphasised that Ghana’s upcoming match against Chad in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers will not be an easy encounter, despite acknowledging that Chad is not considered a top-tier team.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Thursday, Addo stressed the importance of remaining vigilant and called on Ghanaians to rally behind the team as they aim to secure a crucial victory.

I know Chad is not a top team, but believe me, it’s not going to be easy

He further appealed to Ghanaians for their support, saying,

We need all the support we can get.

The Black Stars are focused on securing vital points in the Group I qualifier ahead of their subsequent match against Madagascar.

Michael Essien hopeful Ghana will win trophy

In related news, former Black Stars midfielder Michael Essien has expressed optimism about Ghana’s ability to end its 43-year trophy drought.

Ghana’s last major triumph came in 1982 when the team clinched its fourth Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title by defeating Libya 7-6 on penalties.

Essien, however, remains hopeful that the country will once again lift a trophy in the near future in an interview with Sporty FM.

“I think so. It just has to happen. When is that going to happen? I don’t know, but it sure will happen.”

It's been a long time since we won a trophy, but we will get there, I believe.

The Black Stars recently faced disappointment after failing to qualify for the 2022 AFCON tournament, marking the first time in 20 years and the ninth time in the nation’s history that Ghana missed out on the continental competition.