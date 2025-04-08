Champions League: Arsenal vs Madrid – Preview, probable line-ups and prediction

Arsenal host Real Madrid in a highly anticipated UEFA Champions League quarter-final first-leg encounter tonight, with both sides aiming to seize the initiative in their pursuit of European glory.

For Arsenal, this competition represents their last realistic chance to secure silverware this season, as Liverpool’s commanding lead in the Premier League leaves little room for a title race.

Manager Mikel Arteta’s team selection in the recent 1-1 draw at Everton—where key players were rested—suggests that European success is a clear priority.

Arsenal are expected to field a full-strength side, with Bukayo Saka set to return after recovering from a minor knock.

Martin Ødegaard and Gabriel Martinelli should also reclaim their starting spots, while Declan Rice and William Saliba will be crucial in containing Madrid’s attacking threats.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, arrive with their usual star power, though their recent La Liga defeat to Valencia exposed occasional vulnerabilities.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side, however, has been formidable in Europe, eliminating Manchester City and Atlético Madrid in previous rounds.

Jude Bellingham’s influence in midfield, alongside Vinícius Jr and Kylian Mbappé’s pace, will be key weapons.

Arsenal’s Probable XI (4-3-3)

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Rice, Partey, Ødegaard; Saka, Merino , Martinelli

Real Madrid’s Probable XI (4-2-1-3)

Courtois; Valverde, Rüdiger, Asencio, Garcia; Valverde, Camavinga, Modric; Bellingham; Vinícius, Mbappé.

Arsenal’s high press and quick transitions could trouble Madrid’s defence, particularly if Saka and Martinelli exploit the wide areas.

However, Los Blancos’ experience in big Champions League nights—coupled with their lethal counter-attacking—makes them a constant threat.

While Arsenal’s home advantage and fresher legs could see them start strongly, Madrid’s pedigree in this competition often shines through. Expect an open, end-to-end encounter with goals at both ends.