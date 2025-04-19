Barcelona star responds to video of him running ‘like a mad man’ on the streets

Barcelona star Jules Kounde has given a hilarious reaction after a video of him running wildly in the street went viral on social media.

The short clip, posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, shows Kounde sprinting in front of a car in the pouring rain, wearing his Barcelona polo shirt. He looked as if he was running from something, and the internet had plenty of jokes about it.

Kounde himself joined in the fun, reposting the video and admitting he had no idea what was happening. He wrote:

Wth [what the hell] is going on right here?! I have so many questions. Why was I running? No idea. Where was I running? No clue. Why was I running through the rain, with the FCB polo on, in the middle of the streets like a mad man??? Like I owe somebody money. Please don’t do that. Be responsible.

Background to running video

The funny moment came after a clip of new Barcelona coach Hansi Flick speaking about Kounde’s excellent physical form also went viral. Flick joked about how hard Kounde trains, saying:

The problem with Jules Kounde? That when I want to take 30 minutes to give him rest, the next day he goes to Sitges to run. So I prefer you to run them on the field. He's in a fantastic state of form.

Clearly, Kounde’s love for running doesn’t stop even when he’s off the pitch even if it leaves fans and himself wondering what he’s doing.