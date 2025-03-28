Benjamin Asare credits Ayew for motivation ahead of Chad, Madagascar clashes

Hearts of Oak's safest pair of hands, Benjamin Asare, has acknowledged the pivotal role played by captain Jordan Ayew in motivating him ahead of Ghana’s recent 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Chad and Madagascar.

Asare, who received his maiden call-up to the senior national team, emphasised how Ayew’s leadership and encouragement bolstered his confidence during the critical fixtures.

Special thanks to Jordan Ayew—he consistently motivated me and reinforced that, as a local player, I have what it takes to excel at this level

The 32-year-old shot-stopper’s debut with the Black Stars coincided with a strong campaign, as Ghana secured maximum points, netting eight goals across both matches.

Asare has been a standout performer for Hearts of Oak this season, recording an impressive 12 clean sheets in 18 appearances.

Reflecting on his integration into the national team, Asare highlighted the warm reception from senior players, which further fuelled his determination.

From the moment I joined camp, the entire team welcomed me with open arms. Their support gave me added motivation to perform at my best.

Asare’s rise underscores the potential of homegrown talent to compete at the highest level.

His performances have not only solidified his place in the national team setup but also reinforced the value of Ghana’s domestic league in nurturing top-tier players.

What’s next for Asare?

Following his international debut, Asare will resume his role as Hearts of Oak captain, aiming to maintain the form that earned him his first Black Stars call-up.