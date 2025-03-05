Champions League: PSG host Liverpool, Bayern clash with Leverkusen—Predictions

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 continues with a slate of electrifying matchups as Europe’s finest clubs vie for a place in the quarterfinals.

From Paris to Lisbon, the stage is set for drama, skill, and unforgettable moments. Here’s a closer look at the key fixtures and predictions for the first leg:

Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool

Wednesday, 8 PM GMT | Parc des Princes, Paris

In what is arguably the standout tie of the round, Paris Saint-Germain welcome Liverpool to the Parc des Princes.

PSG, riding high in Ligue 1 with a 13-point lead, have been virtually unstoppable, winning 19 of their last 20 matches across all competitions.

Liverpool, meanwhile, continues to dominate the Premier League, sitting 13 points clear at the summit despite a recent FA Cup setback.

This clash pits two of Europe’s most potent attacks against each other. PSG’s Ousmane Dembélé will look to exploit Liverpool’s occasionally vulnerable defence, while Mohamed Salah and Darwin Núñez aim to unlock PSG’s backline.

With both teams in scintillating form, this promises to be a high-scoring, end-to-end affair.

Prediction: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals. Anytime goalscorers: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) and Ousmane Dembélé (PSG).

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen

Wednesday, 8 PM GMT | Allianz Arena, Munich

A Bundesliga showdown takes centre stage as Bayern Munich hosts Bayer Leverkusen in a battle of German giants.

Bayern, the perennial champions, have rediscovered their rhythm with emphatic wins over Eintracht Frankfurt and Stuttgart.

Despite a strong campaign, Leverkusen have stumbled in recent weeks, allowing Bayern to pull eight points clear at the top of the table.

Bayern’s attacking trio of Harry Kane, Leroy Sané, and Jamal Musiala will test Leverkusen’s defence, while the visitors will rely on their counterattacking prowess to trouble the hosts.

This fixture has all the ingredients for a thrilling encounter.

Prediction: Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score

Benfica vs Barcelona

Wednesday, 8 PM GMT | Estádio da Luz, Lisbon

Barcelona, five-time Champions League winners, travel to Lisbon to face Benfica in a clash rich with history.

While Barcelona have not lifted the trophy since 2015, it remains one of the favourites this season, thanks to its star-studded squad and second-place finish in the group stage.

Benfica, two-time European champions, will look to harness the energy of their home crowd to spring a surprise.

Robert Lewandowski’s experience and Raphinha’s creativity will be key for Barcelona, while Benfica will rely on their tactical discipline and ability to capitalise on set pieces.

Expect an open game with plenty of goal-scoring opportunities.

Prediction: Over 2.5 goals

Feyenoord vs Inter Milan

Wednesday, 8 PM GMT | De Kuip, Rotterdam

Feyenoord, fresh from a hard-fought 2-1 victory over AC Milan in the group stage, hosts Serie A leaders Inter Milan.

Despite losing star striker Santiago Giménez to Milan in the winter transfer window, Feyenoord has shown remarkable resilience.

Inter, under the guidance of Simone Inzaghi, are in imperious form, leading Serie A and boasting one of Europe’s most efficient attacks.

Lautaro Martínez and Marcus Thuram will spearhead Inter’s attack, while Feyenoord will look to their home support and tactical discipline to keep the tie alive.

This match promises to be a fascinating tactical battle.