Chaos erupt as DR Congo fans destroy stadium after defeat to Senegal [Video]

What should have been a historic night for Congolese football descended into chaos, as violence broke out inside the Stade des Martyrs following DR Congo’s dramatic 3-2 defeat to Senegal in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The atmosphere was electric at the packed 80,000-capacity stadium, with home fans full of belief after DR Congo raced into a 2-0 lead in the first half, raising hopes of a vital victory in their qualification campaign.

But the dream unravelled in the second half. Reigning African champions Senegal staged a stunning comeback, scoring three unanswered goals to silence the home crowd and snatch all three points.

When the final whistle blew, frustration boiled over. Sections of furious supporters began to riot, destroying stadium property. Plastic seats were torn out, barriers dismantled, and parts of the players’ tunnel vandalised.

Footage circulating on social media showed fans hurling objects onto the pitch and clashing with security personnel, who struggled to maintain control.

Riot police were eventually deployed to restore order, though significant damage had already been done. Emergency exits became overwhelmed as thousands rushed to escape the escalating violence.

While no official injuries have been confirmed, several individuals were treated outside the stadium.

The defeat is a severe setback to DR Congo’s World Cup hopes, increasing the pressure on the squad and head coach, who now faces growing scrutiny over tactical choices and game management.

The Congolese Football Federation has yet to issue an official response to the unrest or the potential disciplinary measures the nation could face.

FIFA and CAF are expected to review the incident, with possible sanctions—including fines or stadium bans—looming if safety regulations are found to have been breached.

