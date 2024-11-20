Death Trap: GFA in trouble over "old buses" delivered to Division One League clubs

While the initiative aims to address a critical transportation need in Ghanaian football, many have raised concerns about the state of the buses, labelling them potential "death traps."

Condition of the buses

A closer inspection of the buses revealed significant wear and tear, with deteriorated seats, steering components, and interiors. Observers suggest that the buses have been in use for over a decade abroad before being handed over to the clubs.

The beneficiary clubs include Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs FC, New Edubia United FC, Okwawu United FC, Young Apostles FC, Techiman Heroes FC, Basake Holy Stars FC, Vision FC, Hohoe United FC, and Victory Club Warriors FC. The distribution ceremony took place on Wednesday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

President Kurt Okraku fulfils a Promise

Delivering on a promise made at the GFA's 23rd Congress in Kumasi, GFA President Kurt Okraku highlighted the pressing need for better transportation in the football ecosystem.

Back in July 2023, during our Congress in Kumasi, I identified the lack of transport as a key challenge for our clubs. This has led to players travelling in discomfort. To address this, we introduced the bus acquisition strategy. Today, we see the fulfilment of this promise by the Executive Council of the Football Association.

He added that the buses were acquired through increased inflows generated by collective efforts and form part of the merit awards for the 2023/2024 season.

Expanding the Initiative

President Okraku announced plans to extend the initiative to other categories of Ghanaian football, including the Women’s Premier League.

In the coming days, four Women’s Premier League clubs will also receive buses. This is part of our vision to fix the fundamentals in Ghanaian football. Transportation is a critical need, and we are committed to addressing this challenge. Today, it’s Division One League clubs; tomorrow, it could be Women’s Premier League clubs or Regional Football Associations.

Mixed reactions

While many have commended the GFA for the initiative, critics argue that the condition of the buses undermines its purpose. They urge the GFA to ensure that future acquisitions meet safety and quality standards to genuinely support grassroots football development.