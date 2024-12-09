Freiburg coach provides update on Daniel-Kofi Kyereh’s injury

Ghana international Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is expected to remain on the sidelines as the date for his full recovery remains unknown.

This is according to SC Freiburg head coach Julian Schuster, who said the Black Stars midfielder’s return to action will be delayed as he has a long way to go to recover fully.

Schuster added that the club wants to be careful with him due to the nature of his injury and how long he’s been out for. He provided this update during a pre-match press conference before Freiburg drew 1-1 to Hoffenheim on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

Kofi still has a way to go. When you’re out for a long time, it’s all about general fitness. His recovery has shown positive signs, but it’s a process that varies for every individual. Due to the length of the injury, it’s difficult to name a time frame. We need to remain patient and allow him to recover fully.

Kyereh has been out injured since July 2024. He picked up the injury during the club’s pre-season camp in Austria and was sent back to Germany for further tests. At the time, he was returning from an injury in his left knee that had kept him out of action for more than a year.

With no return date in sight due to the setback, Ghana and Freiburg fans would be hoping the 28-year-old midfielder makes a comeback at least in time for the last stretch of games.