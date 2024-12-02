This generation they don’t know anything – Michael Essien urges young players to be humble

Former Black Stars midfielder Michael Essien has advised young footballers to be humble and learn from their coaches.

Essien believes it is challenging working with the current generation of footballers because they think that they know more about the world. However, according to the former Real Madrid man, that is not always the case, adding that “they don’t know anything.”

He, therefore, urged upcoming footballers to learn from their coaches and learn from experienced players like himself.

This generation, sometimes they can be quite difficult. Sometimes they think they know the world, but actually, they don’t know anything.

To have me around, it’s easy for them to come and ask me a few questions and I give them a few guidelines and some advice.

He said this in a recent interview as quoted by the BBC.

Additionally, the 2012 UEFA Champions League winner with Chelsea, disclosed that he never saw himself in a coaching role during his days as a footballer. But after retiring, he thought it would be a good shot to give it a try since he has lived his entire life around the beautiful game.

When I was playing, I never thought I would jump into this journey. But coming to the end of my career, I was thinking one day, I’ve done football my whole life and I think that’s what I do best. I should start doing something just to keep my routine going.

I also wanted to get the ideas and strategies of how to be a coach, to learn how to be a coach. That’s how it all came about.

And also, because I love the game. I’m always going to be in and around the game.

Essien, who is now an assistant coach for FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark, pledged to help the young people under him to reach their potential.

I try and do my best to help the young boys coming up so they can do something with their careers.