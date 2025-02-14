0 Achievement, 100 Interviews – GFA ExCo member slams Sports Minister Kofi Adams

A member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council, Fred Acheampong, has advised the new Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Iddie Adams, to be more careful with his public statements.

Acheampong expressed concern over Adams’ frequent media interviews about issues in the sports sector without consulting key stakeholders beforehand.

In a recent interview with Kessben FM, Acheampong suggested that Adams should engage with relevant institutions like the GFA and the National Sports Authority (NSA) before making public comments. He stressed that this approach would be more effective in addressing the challenges in the sector.

Acheampong pointed out that while Adams, coming from a political background, may feel the need to appear proactive, he believes the sports minister’s media appearances have been excessive.

He told Kessben FM:

So far, he hasn’t achieved anything as sports minister, yet he’s been doing multiple interviews. He should have done a comprehensive interview after visiting sectors like the NSA and GFA.

He further encouraged Adams to take time to better understand the sports sector before speaking on it.

Acheampong stated:

He should familiarize himself with the situation and speak from experience. Only then will he understand why there are problems with the Black Stars.

While Adams has been active in sharing his vision and addressing sports issues through the media, some sports figures have suggested he scale back his public appearances and focus more on the responsibilities of his position.

Kofi Adams’ commitment

Meanwhile, Adams recently reiterated his commitment to the role and has pledged to revive sports from its current sleeping place in the country.