Ghana Black Princesses crush Tunisia to reach FIFA U-20 World Cup qualifier third round

Ghana’s Black Princesses are safely through to the third round of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers after completing a convincing 4-0 aggregate victory over Tunisia.

The young Ghanaian side followed up their first-leg success with a 2-0 win in the return fixture on Saturday. Despite wasting several early chances, the breakthrough came in the 37th minute when Mercy Attobrah calmly finished off a neat attacking move.

The goal settled the nerves, and the Princesses pushed for more. Ivy Osei Owusu came close just before halftime with a dazzling solo run, but her effort went narrowly wide, leaving Ghana with a slender 1-0 advantage at the break.

Head coach Charles Sampson’s decision to freshen things up at the interval paid off almost instantly. Substitute Agnes Yeboah announced her arrival in style, finding the net with her very first touch in the 46th minute to double Ghana’s lead.

That quick strike gave the Princesses full control of the contest, and although they created a string of further opportunities, the Tunisian defence held firm to prevent any more damage.

In the end, the 2-0 victory on the day combined with the first-leg scoreline to hand Ghana an emphatic 4-0 aggregate win, underlining their dominance over the two legs.

The Black Princesses now shift their attention to the third round, where a tough clash against South Africa awaits in February.

