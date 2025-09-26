The Ballon d’Or is football’s most prestigious individual award, and over the years, several African stars have left their mark on the rankings.

From George Weah’s historic triumph in 1995 to Mohamed Salah and Achraf Hakimi’s recent achievements in 2025, African players continue to show their class on the global stage.

Liberian legend George Weah remains the only African to have won the Ballon d’Or, lifting the prize in 1995 after a remarkable season with AC Milan. His victory is still celebrated across the continent as a symbol of African excellence in world football.

Senegal’s Sadio Mané came closest in recent times, finishing second in 2022 after a brilliant year that included helping Liverpool and Senegal to major honours.

Didier Drogba also earned a strong ranking, finishing fourth in 2007 during his peak years at Chelsea. Joining him in fourth place is Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, who achieved his best-ever finish in 2025 after another standout campaign with Liverpool.

Cameroon’s Samuel Eto’o, one of Africa’s greatest strikers, secured fifth place in 2009 following his heroics with Barcelona and Inter Milan.

Another highlight of the 2025 edition was Achraf Hakimi, who finished sixth. The Moroccan full-back’s achievement marked a new milestone, making him one of the highest-ranked African defenders in Ballon d’Or history. Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez also had his moment, finishing seventh in 2016 after leading Leicester City’s fairytale Premier League triumph.

Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen, the 2023 African Footballer of the Year, earned eighth place in the 2023 rankings, while Morocco’s Yassine Bounou, widely regarded as one of Africa’s finest goalkeepers, finished 13th the same year.

Completing the list is Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman, who impressed enough to claim 14th spot in 2024.

List of Africa’s Best Ballon d’Or Finishes (as of September 2025):

George Weah (Liberia) – 1st place, 1995

Sadio Mané (Senegal) – 2nd place, 2022

Didier Drogba (Ivory Coast) – 4th place, 2007

Mohamed Salah (Egypt) – 4th place, 2025

Samuel Eto’o (Cameroon) – 5th place, 2009

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) – 6th place, 2025

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria) – 7th place, 2016

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria) – 8th place, 2023

Yassine Bounou (Morocco) – 13th place, 2023