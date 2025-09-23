Ghana Black Starlets ready for crucial Ivory Coast clash – Coach Dr. Prosper Ogum

Ghana’s Black Starlets are bracing themselves for a defining battle in Group A of the WAFU Zone B U17 Boys Championship as they take on hosts Ivory Coast on Tuesday in Yamoussoukro.

Head coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum believes his side has done the necessary groundwork to deliver when it matters most. Speaking to journalists after the team’s final training on Monday, he said the preparations had been thorough since their opener against Togo. Dr. Ogum explained:

We are ready for Ivory Coast on Tuesday. After our game against Togo, we’ve had two training sessions; recovery and a tactical session as well as two video sessions to evaluate what we did right or wrong in the game. So we’ll come onto the field to do what we think we need to consolidate.

The coach also drew attention to the spirit and determination within his young squad, describing the mood in camp as highly encouraging. He added:

The body language of the players shows they are in high spirit and look very focused and ready to get the job done tomorrow.

Ghana Under-17 team up eye statement win

Ghana will need a strong performance against the Ivorians, who will enjoy massive home support. The Black Starlets are aware that victory could transform their group campaign and put them in a commanding position for a place in the semi-finals.

With tactical adjustments, sharper finishing, and renewed confidence, the team is determined to rise to the challenge.