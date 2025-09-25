Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey ruled out for months with ACL injury

Black Stars defender Tariq Lamptey has been dealt a devastating blow after Fiorentina confirmed he has torn the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee.

The 24-year-old sustained the injury during Fiorentina’s Serie A fixture against Como at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday.

It was Lamptey’s first start for the Viola since joining the Italian side in the summer transfer window, but his evening ended in heartbreak after he was forced off just 22 minutes into the game.

Scans conducted on Monday confirmed the severity of the injury, with Fiorentina announcing that Lamptey will be sidelined for several months.

The development is a bitter setback for the right-back, who was eager to make an impact in Italy after a challenging spell with injuries in recent years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Big blow for Black Stars

Tariq Lamptey

The timing is also damaging for Ghana, with the Black Stars set to play two crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Central African Republic and Comoros in October.

Lamptey had been expected to feature prominently in coach Otto Addo’s plans, but his absence will now force the technical team to reconsider their defensive options.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the pitch, Fiorentina’s woes deepened as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Como, their second straight loss in Serie A. Rolando Mandragora gave the Viola an early lead, but they were undone by a spirited comeback.

Tariq Lamptey

Marc-Oliver Kempf equalised in the second half before Dutch-born Ghanaian striker Jayden Addai struck in stoppage time to secure victory for the visitors.

MUST READ: Boxing banned in Ghana after deaths of two boxers in seven months

Lamptey’s injury means he is likely to miss most of the season, adding to a frustrating run of fitness setbacks that have hampered his career progress.