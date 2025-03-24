GPL: Vision FC and Nations FC supporters clash in heated brawl [Video]

Supporters of Ghana Premier League (GPL) clubs Vision FC and Nations FC engaged in a violent clash during a league match at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex in Accra on Sunday afternoon.

Fans from both teams exchanged blows in chaotic scenes that disrupted the game, raising fresh concerns over security at league centers.

This incident follows the tragic stabbing of Asante Kotoko supporter Nana Pooley a few weeks ago during a league match between Nsoatreman and Asante Kotoko in Nsoatre.

Match outcome and league standings

Despite efforts by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to engage stakeholders and improve security, stadium violence continues to be a major issue.

Despite the unrest, both Vision FC and Nations FC were determined to return to winning ways.

However, the match ended in a goalless draw, extending Vision FC’s winless streak to four games. The result leaves them in 13th place with 25 points.

Nations FC, on the other hand, remain in sixth position with 36 points, trailing league leaders Asante Kotoko by six points.

In their next fixtures, Vision FC will host defending champions Samartex, while Nations FC will travel to the capital to face Hearts of Oak.

Addressing stadium violence

To curb the growing issue of fan violence, the GFA must intensify security measures at league venues.

Supporters must be cautioned against engaging in violent acts, and those apprehended should face legal consequences to serve as a deterrent to others.