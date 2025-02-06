Kofi Adams criticises 'win at all costs' mentality, calls for urgent reforms

Minister for Sports and Recreation Kofi Adams has strongly criticised the "win-at-all-costs" mentality that he believes contributed to the recent outbreak of violence during the Ghana Premier League match between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko.

In a candid interview on Metro TV, Adams questioned the underlying motivations for such behaviour and its detrimental impact on the league’s reputation.

What are you really winning? What is at stake? We are struggling to secure sponsorship for the Ghana Premier League, and this is what we get. No brand will want to associate itself with such negativity

The Sports and Recreation Minister also expressed grave concerns about the state of stadium security and emergency response systems, highlighting critical lapses during the incident. He questioned the professionalism of security personnel and the absence of medical personnel to provide immediate assistance.

Where was the ambulance? Where were the medics? Were they close enough to offer specialised first aid? These are questions we must answer.

While commending the police for their swift response, Mr. Adams stressed the urgent need for a comprehensive review of stadium security and football governance.

This incident calls for several reviews. We must enhance security, improve intelligence gathering, and ensure that our emergency response measures are up to standard.

Adams warned that without immediate and decisive reforms, Ghanaian football risks losing its appeal to both sponsors and fans.

Clubs keep complaining about the lack of sponsorship, but how can we attract brands when such incidents occur? We must work together to restore the integrity of our football

GFA takes action against misconduct

In response to the incident, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has taken swift disciplinary action, suspending six Nsoatreman FC players—Stephen Diyou, Frank Dongballe, Abdul Rahaman Mohammed, Walid Neymar Fuseini, Mohammed Issaka, and Eric Osei Bonsu—for misconduct and unsporting behaviour during the match.

The players have been charged under Section 12(1)(j) of the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019, and have until Wednesday, February 5, to respond to the charges.

Police investigations and arrests

In a related development, the Ghana Police Service has arrested former Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, along with two other individuals, Agyemang Duah Owusu and Kyeremeh Joseph, in connection with the violence.

A search of Owusu’s room reportedly uncovered two bloodstained dresses and an MP 23 pistol with 15 rounds of ammunition.

Also Elizabeth Akosua Ntiriwaa has been arrested this morning by the police to assist in investigations.

Postponement of matchday 20 games

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association has postponed all Matchday 20 fixtures as part of measures to address the fallout from the incident and to allow for a thorough review of security protocols.