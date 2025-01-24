President Mahama appoints new Gaming Commission of Ghana boss

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Emmanuel Siisi Quainoo as the Acting Commissioner of the Gaming Commission of Ghana.

The announcement, made in a letter dated January 22 and signed by Dr. Callistus Mahama, Secretary to the President, aligns with Article 195(1) of the 1992 Constitution and Section 67 of the Gaming Act, 2006 (Act 721).

This appointment reflects the President’s commitment to forming his government and appointing heads of state institutions within the shortest period possible.

According to the letter, Mr. Quainoo’s role as Acting Commissioner is subject to the constitutionally required advice from the governing board, in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

The letter stated:

I write to formally inform you that the President of the Republic, in accordance with Article 195(1) of the Constitution and Section 67 of the Gaming Act, 2006 (Act 721), has appointed you as the Acting Commissioner of the Gaming Commission of Ghana, pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing board, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

Role of Gaming Commission

The Gaming Commission of Ghana is responsible for regulating casinos, sports betting, and other gaming activities, ensuring compliance with national laws, promoting responsible gaming, and protecting public interests.

As online sports betting and lottery games continue to grow in Ghana, the need for regulation and enforcement of existing laws to ensure industry stakeholders comply is at an all-time high.

The subject matter of responsible gambling remains a major issue that the commission under the new leadership of Quainoo must tackle as quick as possible.