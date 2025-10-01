WAFU Zone B Championship: Ghana knock out Nigeria to seal 2026 U-17 AFCON spot

Ghana's U-17 national team, the Black Starlets, have officially qualified for the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations following a decisive 2-0 victory over arch-rivals Nigeria in the WAFU Zone B Championship semi-final on Thursday.

The triumph, secured at the Stade Charles Konan Banny, books Ghana's ticket to the continental youth tournament in Morocco and advances the team to the WAFU Zone B final against host nation Ivory Coast this Sunday.

The final presents a chance for redemption, as it replays an earlier group-stage encounter won by the Ivorians.

Demonstrating strategic discipline from the outset, Ghana controlled the early tempo with a high-press strategy that generated immediate chances. The sustained pressure culminated in a 21st-minute breakthrough, with John Awule providing a composed finish to a fluid team movement.

The lead was doubled just ten minutes later through a moment of individual brilliance. Robhino Gavi Yao received a clever pass from Kagawa Mensah and unleashed a stunning curled strike into the net, leaving the Nigerian goalkeeper with no chance.

As Nigeria sought a response, Ghanaian goalkeeper Solomon Kwame emerged as a pivotal figure, producing two critical saves before halftime to protect the two-goal advantage.

The second half saw Ghana adopt a more compact and disciplined defensive shape, effectively managing the game and threatening on the counter-attack.

Kwame remained a reliable last line of defence, notably making a crucial save in the 80th minute to preserve the clean sheet.