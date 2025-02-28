Why Thomas Partey’s former club boss didn’t want to ‘destroy’ his career revealed

Renowned Ghanaian football administrator and owner of Tema Youth Football Club, Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer, has shared the details surrounding Thomas Partey's departure from the club to Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

Speaking on Hot FM, Palmer revealed that Partey left the club without prior notice, and Palmer almost petitioned the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) to take action against him.

However, Palmer was persuaded by fellow footballer Moses Odjer, who urged him not to take any action that could potentially damage Partey’s career. Palmer explained that another reason he refrained from taking legal action was because of the awareness that his club stood to benefit from future transfer deals.

He shared:

There wasn't any proper transfer. We wrote to Atletico, and they never bothered to respond. At the time, I was tempted to go to FIFA and report the conduct of Atletico, but Moses Odjer begged me to stop and allow Partey to play his ball.

Palmer continued:

I thought about it and realized that we would be entitled to a solidarity fee if he moved to another club, so why would I destroy the career of such a player? So, I controlled myself and decided not to bother Atletico Madrid. That's why he left the country. Because of that, he feels we have a grudge.

Partey makes more allegations

Palmer also alleged that the 31-year-old faked a stomach upset in order to miss a domestic league match to escape to Spain.

Partey ended up signing for Atletico Madrid, which according to Palmer, came as a surprise to him.