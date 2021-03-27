The young sprinter has now broken Leonard Myles-Mills’ 100m record of 9.98s, which had stood for 22 years.

Azamati finished first in Heat 8 of the Texas Relays on Friday afternoon, securing a ticket to Tokyo Olympic Games.

Meanwhile, he is also now the first NCAADII athlete to run under 10 seconds and broke Darell Green’s 10.08 seconds record set in 1983.

Azamati becomes the third Ghanaian sprinter after John Paul Amoah and Nadia Eke to qualify for the summer Olympics.

The 23-year-old’s career has been on the rise since he made his breakthrough and emerged NCAADII Indoor Athlete of the Year.