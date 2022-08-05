Commonwealth Games: Boxing fetches Ghana’s 3rd medal after Abraham Mensah’s victory

Mensah put up a strong performance on Thursday as he defeated Sri Lanka’s Rukmal Prasanna in the quarterfinals.

The 18-year-old was dominant for larger spells and posted to a 3-1 split decision victory over his opponent.

“Everyone has to thank my coach for this win because he was instrumental in this victory for Ghana and I really appreciate him,” Mensah said.

“The plan was to attack from the first round so you can kill the game before it ends and that was why I started attacking from the opening round.”

Earlier in the week, Joseph Commey won Ghana’s first medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games defeating Alex Mukaka.

Commey dominated his New Zealander opponent to advance to the semi-finals of the featherweight contest.

The Ghanaian’s progression to the semi-finals means he is guaranteed at least a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Later on the same day, Wahid Omar became the second Ghanaian to be guaranteed a medal at the Commonwealth Games after outclassing Alston Ryan to qualify for the semifinals of the men's light welterweight contest.