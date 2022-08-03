Boxer Joseph Commey wins Ghana's first medal at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Commey dominated his New Zealander opponent to advance to the semi-finals of the featherweight contest.
Joseph Commey has won Ghana’s first medal at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham after defeating Alex Mukaka on Wednesday.
The Ghanaian’s progression to the semi-finals means he is guaranteed at least a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games.
The 19-year-old has been one of Ghana’s impressive performers at the Games, having beaten Allan Oiake of Papua New Guinea in the previous round.
He also bested the Republic of Kiribati’s Betero Aaree in the round of 16 after coasting to a dominant 5-0 victory.
Commey previously stated that his target was to win a medal for Ghana and has won his country’s first medal at the Games.
"I have to continue working hard and I believe the victory will continue coming. It is a good win for me and the entire Black Bombers team,” he told the Graphic Sport last week.
"The focus still remains the same and that is to win medals for Team Ghana. It is not going to be easy but we are focused on winning it."
Meanwhile, Commey will now be hoping to qualify for the final of the featherweight contest, where he could bring home a silver or gold medal.
