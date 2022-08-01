Commonwealth Games: Abeiku Jackson qualifies for 100m Butterfly semi-finals

Jackson finished behind eventual winner Jamie Ingram and Jacob Thomas, Taylor Peters, Cody Simpson and Finlay Knox, who followed in that order.

The young swimmer will be hoping to win his first ever medal at the Commonwealth Games after his brilliant performance.

Meanwhile, India dominated and handed Ghana’s male hockey team a humiliating defeat at the Games on Sunday.

The Asian giants literally had a stroll, coasting to an emphatic 11-0 victory against their African opponents.

The Black Sticks had earlier lost their opening match, where they were battered 6-0 by England, and were hoping to do better on Sunday.

However, their hopes of advancing to the next stage suffered another blow after they were mauled by a well-motivated Indian side.

Ghana’s women’s hockey team also lost 12-0 to England, having also shockingly lost 5-0 in their other game.

There was, however, some good news in boxer, where Ghana’s Joseph Commey defeated Kiribati Betero Aaree in their featherweight contest.