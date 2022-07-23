World Athletics Championships: Ghana’s 4x100m relay team qualifies for final

Ghana’s runners, Sean Safo-Antwi, Benjamin Azamati, Joseph Manu, and Joseph Amoah have, therefore, picked up an automatic spot in the final.

Amoah made a great finish to the race as the anchor leg after Safo-Antwi got things running, with Azamati and Manu holding the forte midway through the race.

Amoah, who is currently the national 200m record holder, recorded the fastest time across the two 4x100m heats at the World Athletics Championships.

“We will give Ghanaians what they want. Azamati is in a good shape, I think I am getting back to my best, Sean has always been an incredible member of this team, and the rest of the guys,” he said afterwards, as quoted by Joy Sports.

“I think we are good to go and will make Ghanaians happy in there.”