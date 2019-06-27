A special audit undertaken by the office into selected state institutions, reveals part of the amount is also captured as honorariums and was given to Parliament’s Finance, Trade Industry and Tourism committees.

The report quotes the Public Financial Management Act that requires principal spending officers of an entity, to ensure the proper use of public funds.

It notes that contrary to this legislation, between August and December 2017, GEPA paid GH¢192,400 described as ‘courtesies and protocols’, as special sitting allowances to all the members of parliamentary select committees on Finance, Trade Industry, Tourism as well as the Women’s caucus.

The report further noted that, the committee members did not sign the claim sheet to acknowledge receipt of the monies allegedly paid to them.

Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo, has, therefore, handed the Authority a lifeline to justify the payment or have the former Director of Finance refund the money.