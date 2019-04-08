In a statement issued by the BoG on Monday (April 8, 2019) the enhanced security features will be in line with evolving changes in the technological landscape.

The upgraded banknotes will also come with improved durability and machine readability.

The new enhanced security features include an optically variable magnetic image (SPARK LIVE), a new enhanced security thread (RAPID), a more prominent watermark and an enhanced iridescent band at the back of the banknote.

The BOG added that the following principal design elements will remain unchanged in the upgraded banknotes; the Big Six portrait, denominational colours, dimensions of the various denominations and other principal and background images.

According to the BoG, the upgraded and the existing series of banknotes will co-circulate.

Features of the new cedi notes

Optically Variable Magnetic Image (SPARK LIVE): It is a shiny colour-changing image of the cowrie shell on the GH₵10, star on the GH₵20 and cocoa pod on the GH₵50. When the note is tilted, a shiny line across the cowrie shell, star, and cocoa pod moves up and down. The colour of the feature also changes from gold to green when tilted.

New Enhanced Security Thread (RAPID): It is a shiny broken line with a movement that runs through the banknote from top to bottom. It is continuous when viewed against light. When the note is tilted, a star expands and contracts while the denomination value stays still.

More Prominent Watermark: It is the image of Tetteh Quarshie with a cocoa pod which has been made more noticeable in the plain star area of the banknote. It becomes visible on both sides when viewed against light. The denomination value can also be seen in the watermark area.

Enhanced Iridescent Band at the Back of the Banknote: It is a golden band with gold bars at the back of the banknote that runs from top to bottom. It can be seen more clearly when the note is tilted against the light.