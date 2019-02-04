John Awuah has left UMB.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of UMB John Awuah has left the bank after four years of service.

The Board of UMB did not give a reason for Mr Awuah’s departure but a message from the Board Chair to Mr Awuah praised his work ethics.

“You are a strong advocate for team effort and over the past four years, we have witnessed good and positive transformation under your watch. We wish you the very best in your future endeavours.”

Under his tenure, Mr Awuah championed successful strategies with the private sector, as well as partnerships with the public sector on initiatives for the development of the country.

Some of the projects include the launch of the UMB PPP Centre and the growth of the Small and Medium Scale Enterprises in Ghana through the UMB Centre for Businesses.

It was during his tenure that the bank introduced more branches and innovative products to meet its ever-growing customer base.