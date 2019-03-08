A visit to two of the major Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) in the country showed an increase.

Total and Shell fuel stations are displaying a 24 pesewas increase in the prices of both Diesel and Petrol on their fuel price board. Both are now selling at GHc5.18.

However, GOIL is yet to adjust its prices, petrol and diesel are still selling at GHc4. 94 pesewas.

Allied Oil are also yet to adjust its prices. The company is still selling Petrol and Diesel at GHc4.94 pesewas.

Meanwhile, Glory Oil is selling a litre of Petrol for Ghc4.92 and Ghc4.93 for Diesel.

This upward adjustment in prices was predicted by the Institute of Energy Security (IES). According to the IES, this is due to a 6.33% rise in average Brent crude price, as well as an 8.81% and 5.56% increase in prices of Gasoline and Gasoil on the international market respectively.

Car owners who spoke to us said this will affect their finances since they have to increase their budget spent on fuel.