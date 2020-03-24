This fund requested is to help Ghana respond to the economic challenges posed by the Coronavirus pandemic.

IMF’s African Department Director Abebe Aemro Selassie said that “Last week, the IMF received Ghana’s request for a disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility to help the country address the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“We are working hard to evaluate the authorities’ request and bring it forward for Executive Board consideration as soon as possible,” he added.

As of Tuesday (March 24, 2020), Ghana has confirmed 52 coronavirus cases with two deaths.

This number may increase in the coming days as more people are screened.

Last week the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned Africa over COVID-19 saying that the continent should prepare for the worst. The WHO added that events with large numbers including religious gatherings should be avoided since they increase the spread of the disease.

New World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of Ethiopia is a specialist in malaria. AFP

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus who is an Ethiopian said “Africa should wake up, my continent should wake up. The best advice for Africa is to prepare for the worst and prepare today.”

Meanwhile, the managing director of the IMF Kristalina Georgieva earlier called for solidarity to limit the economic damage from COVID-19.