The Tax Amnesty Policy was introduced to encourage the taxable citizens who had not paid taxes or under-declared their income, to voluntarily pay.

The Commissioner General Emmanuel Kofi Nti said the GRA was able to recoup GHC287 million from the Policy which ended in September 2018.

The GRA had projected to recoup between GHC300 million and GHC500 million from the policy it introduced.

However, the GRA said they were disappointed that most taxpayers did not take advantage of that period to honour their tax obligation.

“We have gone past that stage and we are currently at the enforcement stage. We will now apply sanctions to collect all the money due the state,” Emmanuel Kofi Nti said.

“We are going all out this time and we will enforce the law, so those who are cheating the system will be brought to book,” he warned.

The introduction of the Tax Amnesty policy formed part of efforts by the GRA to increase domestic revenue.