He explained that some government employees will see a revision in their salaries due to some directives given by President Akufo-Addo on tax exemptions among others.

His explanation comes after President Akufo-Addo in his 5th address on the COVID-19 pandemic said the government has boosted frontline health workers in Ghana’s fight against coronavirus by removing all taxes on all their emoluments.

Fifty percent of their basic salaries – from March to June – will also go to them as allowances.

A statement signed by Mr Kwanning Bosompem assured government workers that all these will take effect after the April payroll is run.

“The Controller and Accountant-General wishes to inform the general public that these directives have been implemented and the results will reflect after April 2020 payroll run.”

The President also announced the setting up of the National Trust Fund. The president also pledged three months of his salaries as seed money for the Fund.

His vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia also made the same pledge.

The Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare and all ministers of state and other government appointees pledged half their salaries from April to June to support the fund.