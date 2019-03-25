Emefiele stated this at a conference on post-election agenda for monetary policy authority in Lagos last week

He said the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) projected that Nigerian economy will grow by 3% in 2019, higher than the 1.93% recorded in 2018 and sees inflation rising to 12% this year before moderating.

Here are post-election strategies of Nigeria's central bank

Inflation to rise slightly to 12% and then slope down

Current tight policy to continue to tame rising inflation and stabilise price

GDP is projected to rise to 3% for 2019 relatively to 1.9% in 2018

Volatility in the crude oil market

CBN to maintain a stable exchange rate stance given the high FX reserves

Balance of payment is expected to maintain positive in the short term owing that oil prices recover

Monetary and fiscal to put in place policies to support Agric sector vigorously

CBN to ensure adequate support for producers of local products – especially items excluded in forex privileges.

The CBN governor said the current government has the opportunity to diversify the Nigerian economy and must not miss it.

CBN holds monetary policy committee meeting

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will kick-off two-day monetary policy committee meeting in Abuja on Monday (today). The meeting is to set key lending rates.

Analysts have predicted that the apex bank committee will maintain all policy rates to manage the delicate balance between growth, inflation and exchange rate stability.