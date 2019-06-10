The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed exactly how much was spent on used cars (popularly known as Tokunbo) in the first quarter of 2019.

According to the newly released report, Nigerians spent a total of N148 billion to import these vehicles into the country.

This represents about 4.63% of all the goods imported into the country within the first three months of the year.

Statistics have shown that the amount of money spent on the importation of vehicles from the U.S has gone up since 2015. N417.66 billion was used to import used vehicles between March (2018 and 2019).

Last year, data from the U.S Department of Commerce showed that Nigeria imported used vehicles worth $526 million (N161 billion). This is less than the $284 million (N87 billion) spent in 2017.

Used cars continue to take a huge part of Nigeria's foreign exchange. They are the third most imported goods for the first three months of 2019.

Overall, Nigerians spent N3.58 trillion on imported goods in the first quarter of the year. Here are the top nine imported goods for the first quarter of 2019:

Laboratory glassware - N517 billion Motor spirit (fuel)- N190.7 billion Used Vehicles - N117.4 billion Imported motorcycles - N95.3 billion Gas Oil - N62.2 billion Machines - N56.7 billion Durum wheat (Not in seeds) - N43.8 billion Durum wheat, Seed - N43.8 billion Sugar Cane - N34.5 billion

Other highlights from the report include: