It will be recalled that the government as part of the 2019 mid-year budget review amended Act 754, increasing CST from 6% to 9%.

A statement issued by the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications said "our members, as responsible corporate entities, would comply fully with Ghana’s laws. As intended, the incidence of the modification will thus be on consumers. It will impact the cost of telecommunication services," the statement said.

"Here is a brief explanation of the implications on consumers. CST, which is now at 9%, will be applied to any recharge purchase. For every GH¢1 of recharge purchased, a 9% CST fee will be charged leaving GhS0.91 for purchase of products and services".

If you purchase GHC2 airtime you will have GHC1.82

Airtime of GHC5 will leave the customer with GHC4.55

When a client buys GHC10 the customer will have GHC9.1 for purchase of products and services.

GHC20 airtime will leave you with GHC18.2 worth of airtime

When you buy a GHC50 worth of airtime you will get GHC45.5 for products and services.