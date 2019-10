The 137 companies, according to the commission, are, as of September 2019, operational in the country.

The NIC revealed this in a press statement it issued on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.

According to the statement, only businesses that appear on the list have been licensed to do business with the public.

The list comprises 20 life insurance companies, 28 non-life insurance companies, and three reinsurance companies as well as 86 insurance brokers, reinsurance brokers and loss adjusters.

Here’s a full list of the companies currently operating in the country:

Life insurance companies

Allianz Life Insurance Company Ltd. Donewell Life Insurance Company Ltd. Enterprise Life Assurance Company Ltd. Exceed Life Company Ltd. First Insurance Company Ltd. Ghana Life Insurance Company Ghana Union Assurance Life Company Ltd. Glico Life Insurance Company Ltd. GN Life Assurance Company Ltd. Hollard Life Assurance Company Ltd. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ghana Ltd. Mi Life Insurance Company Ltd. Old Mutual Assurance Ghana Ltd. Phoenix Life Assurance Company Ltd. Prudential Life Insurance Ghana Quality Life Assurance Company Ltd. Saham Life Insurance Ghana Ltd. SIC Life Insurance Company Ltd. StarLife Assurance Company Ltd. Vanguard Life Assurance Company Ltd.

Non - life insurance companies

Activa International Insurance Company Ltd. Allianz Insurance Company Ltd. Bedrock Insurance Company Ltd. Best Assurance Company Ltd. Donewell Insurance Company Ltd. Enterprise Insurance Company Ltd. Ghana Union Assurance Company Ltd. Glico General Insurance Company Ltd. Hollard Insurance Ghana Ltd. Imperial General Assurance Co. Ltd. Loyalty Insurance Company Ltd. Millennium Insurance Company Ltd. Multi Insurance Company Ltd. NSIA Ghana Insurance Company Ltd. Phoenix Insurance Company Ltd. Prime Insurance Company Ltd. Priority Insurance Company Provident Insurance Company Ltd. Quality Insurance Company Ltd. RegencyNem Insurance Ghana Ltd. Saham Insurance Ghana Ltd. Serene Insurance Company Ltd. SIC Insurance Company Ltd. Star Assurance Company Ltd. Sunu Assurance Company Ltd. Unique Insurance Company Ltd. Vanguard Assurance Company Ltd. Wapic Insurance Ghana Ltd.

Reinsurance companies

Ghana Reinsurance Company GN Reinsurance Company Mainstream Reinsurance Company

Reinsurance contact office

WAICA Reinsurance Company Limited

Insurance brokers, reinsurance brokers and loss adjusters