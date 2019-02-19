FAAC disbursed N649.19 billion in January 2019

Delta State received the highest allocation -- N17.36 billion while Osun State received lowest -- N1.73 billion.

Delta, Bayelsa, Lagos and Rivers received the highest allocation.

The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) disbursed N649.19 billion to the three tiers of government in January 2019 from the revenue generated in December 2018, the National Bureau of Statistics says.

According to the FAAC figures released over the weekend, the amount disbursed comprised of N547.46 billion from the Statutory Account, N100.76 billion from Valued Added Tax (VAT).

A breakdown of the figures seen by Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa by Pulse show that the federal government received a total of N270.17 billion, state governments received a total of N178.04 billion, while local governments received N133.83 billion.

NBS says N45.36 billion was shared among the oil-producing states as 13% derivation fund.

The chart below shows how much each state government received:

